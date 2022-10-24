WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Only eight months after taking over, the new owner of Cameo Cakes is selling the business.

Candi Rockett, the new owner of Cameo Cakes, revealed that she would be selling the business due to medical reasons in a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 24.

It breaks my heart but unfortunately due to some underlying medical issues, I will need to be selling the bakery. I love this place and all of the people that have helped and put their heart and soul into this place to make it so successful. Please feel free to contact us or stop by with any inquiries. We will keep running as normal and will continue to take orders and run as though nothing is happening. We hope to keep this legacy going in Wichita for many years to come. XOXO Cameo Cakes — ICT

Cameo Cakes was sold to Rockett after the previous owner, Vicki Prather, was overcome by her Rheumatoid Arthritis and Raynaud’s, making it hard for her to get the job done as well as she’d like.

Cameo Cakes has been in business since 1967.

If you are interested in keeping the specialty cake shop in business, you can contact Cameo Cakes by calling 316-945-9772 or stopping by 2403 W. 13th St. N. during open hours.