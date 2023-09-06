WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 8-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run in southeast Wichita on Wednesday.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the call came in around 8:15 p.m. from the intersection of Levitt Drive and Zimmerly Street, which is close to the intersection of Harry Street and Rock Road.

Dispatch confirmed the girl suffered serious injuries. Police say she was alert and oriented when she was transported. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to update this as more information becomes available.