81-year-old competitive barrel racer inspires community

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW)-One Kansas barrel racer is not horsing around and is putting her best hoof forward, no matter how old she gets.

At 81 years old, Judy Borst hasn’t stopped her passion for barrel racing.

“It’s fun and I love horses, I like to take care of them, I like to ride them, and I have a lot of special friends that barrel race,” said Borst.

Whether it’s because she’s taught people how to ride or showing off her skills during a race, those who know her say she’s an inspiration to many.

“As long as I’ve known her, she’s been helpful to anybody that needed help,” said barrel racer Carol Tracy. “I won my race in 1970 and Judy Borst was one of my idols and she still is today.”

“To not only ride for pleasure but she’s still competing in her 80’s that’s just amazing,” said barrel racer Amy Prather. “Anybody in the horse industry, everybody knows Judy.”

Borst still competes in Jackpot Barrel Races in the area.

There have been many challenges, but that hasn’t stopped Borst from her passion.

“You have to keep going, that’s what life’s all about, I have new hips and two new knees and they work perfectly,” said Borst. “I don’t want to stop, I want to go as long as I can go.”

Here are the latest stories: