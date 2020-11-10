81-year-old Topeka man killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a concrete bridge pillar on the Kansas Turnpike on Monday. It happened around 11 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wayne Tindell died at the scene. Tindell’s 2002 Volvo struck a concrete bridge pillar head on about three miles east of the East Topeka Turnpike exit. He was not wearing a seat belt.

