TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a concrete bridge pillar on the Kansas Turnpike on Monday. It happened around 11 a.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wayne Tindell died at the scene. Tindell’s 2002 Volvo struck a concrete bridge pillar head on about three miles east of the East Topeka Turnpike exit. He was not wearing a seat belt.
LATEST STORIES:
- 81-year-old Topeka man killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Wet roads and fall leaves don’t mix
- Ulta Beauty to open shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
- Lawrence woman dies after being trapped under her car
- Joplin tornado victims able to recover lost photos