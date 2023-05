WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson man died in a bicycle accident in Lyon County on Friday.

A news release from Lyon County says Lyon County EMS was dispatched to the 100 block of Road U in Lyon County for a bicycle accident involving one rider.

Michael Welch, 82, was unresponsive when units arrived. Lifesaving measures began, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.