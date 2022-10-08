WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People gathered at Wichita State University on Saturday morning for the 8th annual Purple Mile Walk.

This walk brings together different organizations and people from all walks of life to remember victims of domestic violence.

Groups attending included the Wichita Family Crisis Center, StepStone, and Harbor House.

“We really want people to understand that this is a community problem and so the offenders and the people that are committing these crimes are very dangerous so the most awareness we can raise will really keep everyone safe and so people knowing that these resources are available are very important,” said ” Harbor House Program Director, Keri McGregor.

A moment of silence was held at the beginning of the walk to remember those that have died from domestic violence.