WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community members are invited to come out to support current, retired, volunteer and/or part-time firefighters as they complete the 2023 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Epic Center, 301 N. Main St.

The event first began in 2015 and returns this year after taking a three-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Participants will climb 110 floors, with each participant wearing a lanyard with the name and photo of a fallen firefighter from the 343. All proceeds from the event will go toward the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation.

6:30-10 a.m. : Registration Open

: Registration Open 8 a.m. : Heat 1 Staging

: Heat 1 Staging 8:20-8:45 a.m. : Opening Ceremonies

: Opening Ceremonies 8:46-10:30 a.m.: Heat 1

Heat 1 10:15 a.m. : Heat 2 Staging

: Heat 2 Staging 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Heat 2

In Salina, the second annual Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K Family Fun Walk returns to the Kansas Wesleyan University campus, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at JRI Stadium in the Graves Family Sports Complex. Event registration and check-in opens at 7:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

In Hays, Fort Hays State University, the Tiger Fitness Center, and local first responders will host the third-annual 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event, held at Lewis Field on the campus of Fort Hays State University, begins at 7:46 a.m. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.