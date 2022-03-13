WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 9-year-old boy has died after a car crash that took place near downtown Wichita on Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of W Kellogg Ave and S Seneca St around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a 2007 Ford Focus that was being driven by a 27-year-old man that had non-life-threatening injuries. With him was a 9-year-old boy.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the WPD revealed the Ford Focus was eastbound on W Kellogg Ave and sideswiped a 2017 Ford F-150, causing it to collide with a 2004 Dodge Ram. The driver of the Ford Focus lost control of his car and ran into the bridge abutment, ejecting the boy from the car.

A 24-year-old was driving the Dodge Ram. A 21-year-old was driving the Ford F-150. Both were not injured.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.