9-year-old Florida boy charged with attempted murder

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

OCALA, Fla. (NBC) – A 9-year-old Florida boy has been charged with attempted murder on Tuesday after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife on Monday because he said he “wanted her die.”

The stabbing occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in Ocala.

Investigators said the little girl has multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Her 9-year-old brother was found by officers in a nearby maintenance shed.

The mother told police she’d left the kids alone for about 10 minutes to check the mail and get them some candy from a neighbor. When she came back and went to check on them, she said she saw her son stabbing her daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy got a knife from the kitchen and told detectives that during the attack, he was shouting “die, die” before his mother returned and grabbed the knife.

