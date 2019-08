WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 9-year-old girl was bitten when she was out walking her Labrador Retriever puppy.

The girl was walking her dog when the dog managed to get loose and run into a yard where there was a rottweiler.

The two dogs started to fight and the girl tried to break them up.

She was bitten on the right side of her face and arm. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Labrador Retriever puppy is okay. The Rottweiler was contained.