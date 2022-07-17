HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – The 92nd Marion County Fair kicked off Sunday in Hillsboro, but with another week of hot weather the fair is adjusting its schedule.

The fair started Sunday with its 4-H Horse Show.

Grace Meier competed with her horse Tex.

On Sunday morning, Meier took Tex to practice at the arena before the big show.

“He was so sweaty and everything and after that, we went home and gave him a bath,” said 4-H Horse Show Competitor, Grace Meier.

The fair made changes to livestock check-in times and some events due to the predicted hot weather.

“Our judging of our 4H and static events or our open class is all being moved to a church here in town,” said Marion County Fair Manager, Michelle Hajek.

The current 4-H building does not have AC, but the project starts in the winter to update the building.

They also plan to update the kitchen and bathrooms.

While fairgoers and competitors have to wait a bit for those changes to come, there is still plenty to enjoy at this year’s fair.

“This year we decided to try something new and do lawn mower races,” said Hajek.

The 4-H building is expected to have AC by next summer.

If you’d like to help out with the project, the fair is hosting a community feed on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with all proceeds going to the project.

You can find more about this year’s 4-H schedule here.