Uber to suspend accounts of drivers, riders who have coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Uber is adding new precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, including suspending accounts of drivers and riders who have the illness.

Uber announced Thursday that they are taking the following steps to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Temporarily suspending the accounts of drivers and riders who have the coronavirus.
  • Uber is consulting with an epidemiologist and adding more disinfectants for their vehicles.
  • Customers can now ask Uber Eats delivery drivers to leave food at their door.
  • Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold. 
  • Uber is also protecting the current Uber Pro status for all drivers for the remainder of this qualifying period.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also released a statement saying, “The safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority.

U.S. cases have ballooned this week, nearly tripling since Monday at more than 1,300.

Click here for more information from Uber.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

