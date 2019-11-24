Crows choose Wichita for communal roost

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Did you see a massive amount of crows in downtown Wichita over the weekend? You’re not alone.

Hundreds of the birds have been gathering in parking lots and trees around the Wichita.

Fear not! Experts say this so-called “mega murder,” or a large group of crows, is ordinary, and these crows could gather up to the thousands.

American crows gather into a communal roost in mid-November just ahead of winter.

This year it looks like they’re settling down in Wichita.