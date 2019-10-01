A 17-year-old male shot in the foot during a shooting on Pinecrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A shooting on the1600 Block of South Pinecrest injuring a 17-year-old male on the foot.

According to police around 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Pinecrest area regarding shooting, when officers arrived at the scene the area had already been cleared out and the victim taken to the hospital.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and no arrest has been made in relation to the shooting.

