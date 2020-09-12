Ellinwood man riding bike killed crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 78-year-old Ellinwood man riding a bike died after being hit by an SUV four miles east of Great Bend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Harold Carson was riding his bicycle west on U.S. 56 near the intersection northeast of 60 Avenue when he was struck.

The patrol report said Carson was possibly attempting to make a U-Turn when the crash happened.

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV wasn’t seriously injured.

