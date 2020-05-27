A blast from the past, Dodge City’s South Drive-In is getting new life

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Drive-ins, often considered a relic from the past, now making a resurgence amid COVID-19. One Kansas community is teaming up to restore their drive-in.

What started as a simple Facebook page has now turned into a community-wide initiative as Dodge City residents are coming together to save their drive-in.

The South Drive-In Theatre has been in operation since the 1940s making it the oldest drive-in in the state of Kansas.

Generations of families and community members have had long-lasting memories here.

Now those families are working to keep those memories going for years to come.

“I think it’s important because so many memories have been made, and so many memories can be made here,” said Cherlyn Mead, community volunteer.

But before new memories can be made, there is work to be done.

“The screen up here needs to be repainted. First, it’s going to need power washed and then repainted, and then the fencing is also going to need some repairs, as well as some repainting and some TLC,” said Mead.

The drive-in is holding a showing of Ghostbusters on June 8th to help raise funds and they hope to officially reopen by June 19th.

Until then they encourage the members of the community to volunteer in the renovation process.

“I would definitely like to see the glory days of this drive-in come back to life,” said Mead.

The South Drive-In is the only drive-in within hours for many in western Kansas. If you’d like to help in the process, you can join the ‘Team Up to Fix Up South Drive In Theatre’ Facebook page.

