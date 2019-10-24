A Butler man who pulled a gun on a sheriff is taken in to custody

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man is in jail after pulling a gun on officers. The sheriff says David Mitchell drove off the road and into a tree west of Augusta.

When an officer went up to the car, the sheriff says Mitchell pointed a gun at him.

The officer then waited for backup. When other officers got there, the sheriff says Mitchell reached for the gun again.

“It’s very fortunate we were able to use the taser to get him into custody and not have to use a fire arm and use deadly force,” said Sheriff Herzet, Butler County.

Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and DUI.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.