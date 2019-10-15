Rollover crash southbound I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A rollover crash southbound on I-135 at Harry Street near the Pawnee exit involving one vehicle.

There have been reports of injuries but no information was given on how many people were injured or the seriousness of the injuries.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the left lane is closed and to avoid the area until further notice.

KSN is sending a crew to the crash. More information on KSN.com and KSN News at 5 and 6.

