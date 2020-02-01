Child dead after a farming accident in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to a farming accident in western Reno County.
According to police, a 22-month-old boy was run over by a tractor doing farming operations, the accident happened on a farm on 82nd Road.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any more information regarding the incident.
KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.
