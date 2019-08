WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Fire department truck has reported to have been struck by semi.

Today shortly, before 4 pm., it’s believed the fire truck was traveling northbound.

This took place at 235 north of K-325

The Fire Truck was not on it’s way on emergency during the collision

The official cause cf the accident is unknown at this time.

KSN News will bring you more information as this story develops.