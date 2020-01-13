A Kansas man pleads guilty to mail theft

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Kansas man is sentenced to two years of federal probation for stealing money from mail in the U.S. Postal Service, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
David Logan was a contract mail driver for the U.S. Postal Service who admitted in stealing money from the mail on his route.
Logan admitted to stealing two pieces of mail containing $50 and $675. He also admitted in stealing three pieces of mail containing $100, $130 and $70. The crimes occurred in Chanute, Kan.
Logan is ordered to pay more than $3,000 restitution.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hays Police Department prepares for worst-case scenarios
- New bill to change how independent contractors are classified in California under scrutiny
- California teen back home after hike turned into near-death experience
- Wichita woman arrested in connection to dog in locked cage in Wichita dumpster
- AG calling on Apple to help unlock answers in Pensacola shooting investigation