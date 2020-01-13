A Kansas man pleads guilty to mail theft

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Kansas man is sentenced to two years of federal probation for stealing money from mail in the U.S. Postal Service, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

David Logan was a contract mail driver for the U.S. Postal Service who admitted in stealing money from the mail on his route.

Logan admitted to stealing two pieces of mail containing $50 and $675. He also admitted in stealing three pieces of mail containing $100, $130 and $70. The crimes occurred in Chanute, Kan.

Logan is ordered to pay more than $3,000 restitution.

