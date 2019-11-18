A Kansas monastery becomes shelter safe space for homeless teens

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Five years ago, Wyandotte County had one of the highest teen homeless rates in the state. That was before some community organizations stepped in and help.

Avenue of Life and Impact KCK tackled the homeless problem and slashed the rate in half.

The 44 agencies that make up Impact KCK came together to transform a historic 1950’s monastery into a place that can permanently house 30 teens with additional space for 10 emergency beds.

The home is specially designed for kids whose journeys have been unstable, traumatic and extremely difficult according to a member of the program.

“Some kids parents have been deported. Others have been incarcerated or parents are ill just a variety of sad stories where parents have lost their kids,” Dr. Evelyn Hill, Community Engagement Director at Avenue of Life.

Avenue Youth home is funded through private assignations. Kids will move into the house in December.

