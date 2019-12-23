A man is dead after a crash in eastern Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20- year- old man is dead and another 16-year-old male is injuries after a crash on 426 E Santa Fe Ave, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

This happened Monday around 1:15 a.m.

According to the KHP, Nicholas Swanson, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on U56 before he lost control, entering a yard and crashing into two trees and coming into a complete stop in a creek bed.

Swanson died while William Rhoades, of Carbondale, Kansas, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

