OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20- year- old man is dead and another 16-year-old male is injuries after a crash on 426 E Santa Fe Ave, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
This happened Monday around 1:15 a.m.
According to the KHP, Nicholas Swanson, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on U56 before he lost control, entering a yard and crashing into two trees and coming into a complete stop in a creek bed.
Swanson died while William Rhoades, of Carbondale, Kansas, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 23, look back at bills passed across the country this year, family celebrates normal Christmas, Arkansas woman is using cross-fit to beat her diagnosis
- 6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico’s Cozumel
- Local mom overcomes MS with Crossfit
- Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction
- A man is dead after a crash in eastern Kansas