A motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash with vehicle in northwest Wichita

by: KSN News

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash in far northwest Wichita.

Maize police say a car turned in front of a motorcycle ejecting a 19-year-old man from the bike.

The young man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Sergeant says speed was not a factor. The driver of the car could be ticketed.

