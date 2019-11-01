A motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash with vehicle in northwest Wichita

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash in far northwest Wichita.
Maize police say a car turned in front of a motorcycle ejecting a 19-year-old man from the bike.
The young man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Sergeant says speed was not a factor. The driver of the car could be ticketed.
