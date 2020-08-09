A new lesson plan: Going back to school during the pandemic

(NBC News) With the coronovirus still spreading, school districts across the country right now are facing the difficult decision about how to start the year.

“This is something that we’ve got to get our hands around, or we’re going to have catastrophic, catastrophic situations that we cannot control,” warns Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association.

In New York, the nation’s largest district, students will be back in the classroom for the start their year. Case there have been on the decline.



Several districts have already opened campuses in Georgia. In many, students aren’t required to wear masks. In just the first week in Cherokee County 65 students and staff have been quarantined.



Districts in Mississippi and Louisiana have also had to deal with infections.

The solution for many districts is to keep campuses closed and postpone all sporting events.

The superintendent in Shelby County, Tennessee made that decision, and says he and his family were threatened as a result.

Still, he’s standing by his decision.

“No one’s going to deter me, even threats, are going to keep me from keeping our students safe,” superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3iiOQD1

LATEST STORIES: