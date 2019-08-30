A new petition to block parole for Nancy Shoemakers’ killer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been nearly thirty years since the kidnapping and murder of Nancy Shoemaker.

The 9-year-old was abducted from her south Wichita home in 1990, raped and strangled.

One of the men convicted of the crime, Donald Whacker, is up for parole. A petition being circulated aims to make sure that does not happen.

With the support of this community, their desire is to make sure that Whacker is not brought back into the community, not for vengeance, but because of safety.

You can sign the petition at Grace baptist church on west Pawnee.

A hearing for Whacker’s parole is scheduled for October.

