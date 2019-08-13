A peek inside the proposed medical school in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction, or destruction, is underway at the proposed Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC) medical school in downtown Wichita.

The building at 230 E. William was built in 1927 and was a former department store. However, developers have a state of the art, standalone medical school in the works.

Courtesy: Office of Economic Development

“Right now we’re in the applicant phase and we’ll actually go through two additional phases before we’re even allowed to accept medical students or matriculate students,” founding dean of the KHSC proposed college of osteopathic medicine, Dr. Robert Hasty said on Tuesday.

Hasty reports the school would be the state’s first osteopathic medical school as well as the first medical school in a century. The hope is for students to begin curriculum in August 2022.

The medical education campus is a $25 million investment. Hasty sees it as meeting a need.

“Kansas ranks 40th in terms of physicians per capita and if you look at the rural and underserved needs of the area, it’s pretty significant. If you look at the nation as a whole, we’re about 50,000 to 100,000 short of physicians over the next 20 years. What we’re going to do is going to change healthcare for generations to come,” Hasty said.

The city will make financial accomodations for the developer as well as remodel Chester Lewis reflection park, which sits adjacent to where the new campus will be.

Watch for this story on KSN news at 10.