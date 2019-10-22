A person is dead after a car accident that happened in west Wichita

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A person is dead after a car accident in Central and Maize, according to Sedgwick County dispatch. The accident happened around 9 p.m.

There is no information as to what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt.

KSN is sending a crew to the scene and will bring updates as they come.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories