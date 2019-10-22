WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A person is dead after a car accident in Central and Maize, according to Sedgwick County dispatch. The accident happened around 9 p.m.
There is no information as to what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt.
KSN is sending a crew to the scene and will bring updates as they come.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘They might hit us with a car on accident’: Goddard student on bus safety
- Mom accused of killing daughter who fulfilled ‘bucket list’
- Hutch football player recovering one week after being hospitalized from hit
- A person is dead after a car accident that happened in west Wichita
- Oklahoma prison officials say cellphone jamming would help