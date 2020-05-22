A picture of resilience, community members of Montezuma honor its 2020 graduating class

MONTEZUMA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the virtual school year coming to an end, we have seen several communities come together to celebrate their students. The town of M ontezuma honored its seniors with a community celebration.

The pandemic cut their school year short, added restrictions postponed their graduation, and now, storms threatened to cancel their community celebration. However, nothing was going to rain on this parade as the town of Montezuma came together to recognize this year’s graduating class.

A drive-thru hamburger feed, personalized banners of each senior, announcements of their future plans, were just a few ways the community came together to give their support.

Community members flashed their lights and honked their horns to show how proud they were of their students.

As storms rolled in, the threat of lightning kept everyone stuck in their cars, yet nothing could dampen the mood.

“I think this brings our community together and shows, especially our seniors, how much support they really do have,” said Ashlin Davidson, school counselor.

Even though the celebration didn’t go exactly as planned, teachers from Montezuma say the kids are going to have a lot of memories and stories to tell.

