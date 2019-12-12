A rise in neglected animals leaves a shelter with a lack of funding

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – In an effort to save every animal, with a goal to never euthanize, the Finney County Humane Society is worried because their struggling to treat every animal.

With more strays coming through the door, there’s been a rise in neglected animals, which is costing the shelter thousands and thousands of dollars.

“September we had a couple dogs come in that needed medical treatment, October we had 6 dogs that came in all needing surgeries or x-rays, November we had an older chihuahua that needed a lot of medical stuff, and then this month we started with flapjack and it just keeps multiplying,” said Finney County Humane Society Marketing Manager Nikki Spanier.

Since June, the Finney County Humane Society has paid more than 5,000 dollars each month and that’s only counting major medical costs on the animals.

“We’ve seen a bullet wound, we’ve seen possible cruelty where we’ve been told animals have been tied up without shelter, food and water in the cold,” said Finney County Humane Society Manager Monica Koehn.

When the shelter doesn’t have enough funding, it means they have to do something they never want to do.

“If our medical fund is depleted, we reach out and ask for donations from the community, if we don’t any dontaitons the we will unfortunately have to euthanize animals,” said Spanier.

It’s something they avoid at all costs and they hope that they can find funding to keep them going.

“Whether it’s neglect or possible cruelty that the shelter is here to help those animals in anyway we can,” said Koehn.

If you would like to help the shelter you can message them on Facebook. You can donate here or come in to the shelter, 310 E Thompson St. Garden City, Kansas.