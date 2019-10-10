A semi-rollover accident with a leaking tanker shuts down northbound I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A one vehicle accident involving a semi-truck with a tanker containing anhydrous ammonia has overturned in east Wichita, causing parts of the highway to be shut down.

I-135 north of K-96 was shut down following the accident that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Sedgwick County dispatch said the driver of the semi was trapped inside the vehicle following the accident. The driver was pulled from the semi and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Northbound traffic on I-135 is closed near K-96 will remain closed for the time as crews work to clean up the site.

Kansas Highway patrol is investigating the scene of the accident, and Sedgwick County has hazmat en route.

KHP is also working to call a tow truck and also deal with traffic.

KSN News will have more information on this accident as the story develops.