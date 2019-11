WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The mysterious boom Saturday afternoon wasn’t the only thing shaking up central Kansas. Some parts of the state as well as Oklahoma felt an earthquake.

The USGS says there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake last night near Hutchinson which could be felt as far away as Concordia, Kan as well.

There were also two earthquakes in northern Oklahoma, a 3.02 magnitude early this morning near Fairview and another at 2.6 last night in

Quinton.

2.6 Magnitude earthquake near Quinton, Okla. (COURTESY: USGS.GOV)