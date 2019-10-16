Severe storm leaves one high school with a big project after their gym was damaged

ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – A severe storm hit Rawlins County High School right before classes began.

“In August, right before school started, we had a storm that rolled through. It affected our gym floor, it started to warp,” said Rawlins County High School principal Matt Smith.

With a combination of age and moisture, the 70-year-old floor had to go.

“We saw the rippling effect occur on the old gym floor, and we decided it was unsafe to host any activities here,” said Smith.

Smith said one of the biggest problems is capacity and trying to balance all of the sports.

They are using the junior high and elementary school gyms and the volleyball teams are dealing with little seating for their games and less practice time on the court.

“Before we could split gyms because a lot of girls come out, but that was before the high school was getting work done, we had more time for the girls to be on the court,” said Rawlins County Jr. High volleyball coach Audrey Vap.

Basketball season starts this week for middle school and in November for high school, which is making things hard to plan.

“It’s created a lot of issues with getting game help, and you know teams and kids shuffled back from gym to gym,” said Rawlins County High School girls basketball coach Deone Horinek.

All three of them said although it has come with several negatives, they’re happy they’ve got a new roof, lights, pads, and soon the new floor.

“I have really hoped that we win our first gym, you know our first game on this gym floor to just kinda set the tone right,” said Horinek.

“I hope that a lot more people from the community will come in and um watch games and support our sports programs,” said Vap.

“We have some added old and new factors that everyone in the community is going to love, and I can’t wait for everyone to come out and see it. It’s really incredible,” said Smith.

“I hope when they walk in the gym they’re gonna go, wow,” said Horinek.

The goal is to have it all done at the start of 2020 for basketball season and Principal Smith said with all of the new upgrades, the gym won’t look the same, but it will have the same buffalo pride.

LATEST STORIES: