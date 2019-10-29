Police: Homeowner shoots at a 50-year-old burglar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on 400 block of south Garst. This happened around 4 p.m.
According to the Wichita Police Department, a homeowner was entering his home when he came to find three or four individuals inside his house.
Police say the homeowner shot at a 50-year-old woman during the incident.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Police are still conducting their investigations and are trying to find the three other suspects.
LATEST STORIES:
- Inmate death reported at Lansing Correctional Facility
- Autism CARES Act extended; more trained providers needed in Kansas
- Mental health summit discusses need for services in Kansas
- Wichita landlord says at least 20 people were living inside home damaged by fire, neighbors voice concerns
- Teachman’s Take: Our next system is gearing up for a wintry mix to all snow through Wednesday