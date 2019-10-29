Police: Homeowner shoots at a 50-year-old burglar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on 400 block of south Garst. This happened around 4 p.m.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a homeowner was entering his home when he came to find three or four individuals inside his house.

Police say the homeowner shot at a 50-year-old woman during the incident.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still conducting their investigations and are trying to find the three other suspects.

LATEST STORIES: