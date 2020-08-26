A tale of two learning platforms – parents decide between traditional schooling and remote live learning

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – With the school year starting back up, numerous schools are offering a variety of learning platforms.

Traditional learning versus remote live learning. While some parents prefer sending their kids back to school, others are bringing the classroom home.

Laura Tawater has a daughter in eighth grade, learning in a traditional classroom setting.

She says her daughter learns better from in-person instruction and the social contact she gets from being at school can’t be replicated from behind a screen.

“She’s been at home for five months so she’s been really excited to get back to school, see her friends, engage in sports,” said Tawater.

Renee Boen on the other hand has three kids enrolled in remote live learning.

One in eighth grade and two others in fifth grade.

She says her decision was based on her children and family’s safety.

“We kinda felt like it just wasn’t safe yet to let them go back, and again don’t want to put that worry on them,” said Boen.

While both parents are glad to see their kids get back to learning, it hasn’t come without concern.

Tawater says the safety protocols have been tiring for her daughter. The hardest aspect has been the requirement to wear a mask. She wishes it was a choice.

“My daughter was hoping she could return to a somewhat normal school environment, but it’s not,” said Tawater. “As a concerned parent, I would like to see a phase-out plan, some sort of end to this.”

While Boen says the technology for learning online has come with its challenges.

“The concerns we had were we didn’t really know what to expect. We did have some technical difficulties and we’re working on them.”

Even so, Boen says remote live learning has been beneficial for her kids.

“We are just very thankful Dodge is allowing this option. I know there are other schools around us that are not even allowing that option,” said Boen. “Parents do have a choice to keep their children safe.”

However, she does hope the remote live learning will not be permanent for her kids as she and her kids would like to eventually return to a traditional setting.

Whether their kids are learning virtually or traditionally, both parents say getting back to school has been bittersweet and has come with its ups and downs.

They hope to soon see these times pass and return to a time where learning was normal and kids could just be kids.

