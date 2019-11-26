1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Graham County - USD 281 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oberlin - USD 294 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

A woman is injured in a drive-by shooting in N Wichita

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department was dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of N. Green St. for reports of a potential drive-by shooting.

Police say they found a woman in her 30s with injuries to her shoulder. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

” The house was struck four times and there was four individuals inside there one counting the person that was injured, ” said WPD Sgt., Joseph Springob.

Police say the investigation is still in going and roads around the area will be blocked off during the investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories