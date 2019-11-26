A woman is injured in a drive-by shooting in N Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department was dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of N. Green St. for reports of a potential drive-by shooting.

Police say they found a woman in her 30s with injuries to her shoulder. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

” The house was struck four times and there was four individuals inside there one counting the person that was injured, ” said WPD Sgt., Joseph Springob.

Police say the investigation is still in going and roads around the area will be blocked off during the investigation.

LATEST STORIES: