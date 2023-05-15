WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AAA is expecting this Memorial Day weekend to be the third busiest on record.

Nationwide 42.3 million Americans are expected to hit the road, traveling more than 50 miles from home. Here in Kansas, around 385,000 are expected to travel over the weekend.

Kansans traveling by air this Memorial Day weekend are expected to be up 8.3% this year compared to 2022. Nearly 341,000 people plane to drive to their destinations which is up 5.7%. Around 12,000 plan to travel by cruise ship, train, or bus, according to AAA.

AAA data partner INRIX says travelers should expect to see double the normal traffic delays if they plan on traveling through major cities this Memorial Day weekend.

“With lower fuel prices and more travelers on the road compared to last year, drivers should expect long delays this holiday weekend, especially in and around major metros as commuters mix with Memorial Day travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid driving during peak hours or use alternative routes.”

INRIX has compiled the best and worst times to hit the road:

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thu., May 25 3-6 p.m. Before 1 p.m. Fri., May 26 3-6 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Sat., May 27 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Sun, May 28 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Mon., May 29 12-3 p.m. Before 10 a.m. Tue., May 30 4-6 p.m. Before 2 p.m., After 6 p.m. Source: INRIX

To learn more road safety and traveling tips, head to AAA’s website.