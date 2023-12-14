WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An empty home was damaged by a fire on Thursday in south Wichita. When firefighters arrived, they found a homeless person in the cellar and a small warming fire in the house. It’s just one of many empty homes in south Wichita that have caught fire already this winter.

When winter rolls around, people living in neighborhoods with older vacant homes know what to expect.

According to City and neighborhood leaders, homeless people find an empty home to stay in and light fires to keep warm. Those fires are known to spread, lighting the entire home on fire.

Boarded-up homes are scattered across southwest Wichita.

President of the Southwest Neighborhood Association Joshua Blick said house fires are common on his side of town.

“We start seeing squatters that’ll come in, it’s getting cold during the wintertime, they’ll make a fire inside of the houses, or they’re just trying to keep warm,” Blick said.

He said windows boarded with plywood and “No Trespassing” signs are signals a home is abandoned.

“During the winter time, they’re trying to get out of the elements, and so that’s where they’re looking for these abandoned houses,” Blick said.

City Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh represents southwest Wichita. During very cold spells, he said there’s usually at least one house fire every night.

“It’s an ongoing problem, and it’s a safety issue, not just for the people in the house… but the neighborhood, the houses next door,” Blubaugh said.

The City hasn’t taken any direct steps to prevent the fires from happening, according to Blubaugh. He wants to push something forward in the future.

The City can start by monitoring empty affordable housing units, according to Blick.

“One thing I’d like to see is the city really start reaching out to these HUD houses and making sure, checking on them, making sure there’s people not squatting in them,” Blick said.

The City has been in the process of selling many of its abandoned affordable housing units.

The Wichita Fire Department said they take precautions when putting out fires, even in homes that appear to be abandoned, making sure to check for people inside.