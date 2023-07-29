WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Abilene are warning parents that a game played by high schoolers for the last several years has started to turn violent.

A Facebook post by the Abilene Police Department says the game is called “Fugitive” and is similar to hide and seek. It’s played after dark and requires one group of players to reach a location before being located by another group.

The post says the people who play this game commonly run down alleyways and through private property as a way to reach the location. Police also say it’s starting to escalate to violence, including organized fighting.

Police say the fights have resulted in injuries and will likely result in criminal charges for those involved.

Police are asking parents to speak with their kids about the dangers involved in the game. They say while it may appear harmless, the game can have unintended consequences.