Abortion rights advocates view Tennessee as a warning for Kansas

Members of a Kansas House committee indicate whether they want to be recorded as voting yes or no on a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion with thumbs-up and thumbs-down signs, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure cleared committee on a 15-6 show of hands and would reverse a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Abortion rights advocates are trying to defeat a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution by arguing that it will lead to a ban on most abortions like a measure being pursued in Tennessee.

The Kansas proposal is aimed at overturning a state Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights and is modeled on a change that Tennessee voters approved in their state’s constitution in 2014.

The Kansas proposal was up for debate Wednesday in the state Senate. The debate came less a week after Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced plans to seek a ban on most abortions.

