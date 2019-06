WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eastbound lanes on Kellogg, US 54 highway, were shut down earlier at Woodlawn after a multiple car collision.

Officials say a crash involved several vehicles but only one person has serious injuries.

Three others have minor injuries.

Police temporarily blocked off all eastbound lanes on Kellogg until they could get the scene cleaned up.

Eastbound Kellogg has since been re-opened.