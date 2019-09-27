Acting warden arrest but not for breaking the law

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– An acting warden from the Norton Correctional Facility was arrested today, but not for what you might expect.

According to police Hazel Peterson was arrested Thursday morning and transported to the local Love’s Travel Stop.

In an effort to support a local fundraiser acting Warden Hazel Peterson needed to post bail in order to be released from custody.

Peterson was found guilty of being a hero and ordered to post bond.

Employees of the Norton Correctional Facility came to her aid and were able to raise $302, all of which is going to be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.









More local individuals will be “arrested” and bailed out for charity to support the cause. Love’s will also be hosting a free donation cookout this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. for those wanting to show their support.

