Active shooter on minds of Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — What do you do if you see an active shooter? It’s a question many are talking about this week.

“I went for a concert a couple of nights ago and a couple of times it crossed my mind,” said Lauren McMullen of Wichita. “What if someone starts shooting? And my plan was to have my sister lay between the chairs and I would lay on top of her.”

Officers say there are some things to keep in mind, even if you have not been through active shooter training.

“In the open, first you run,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter. “These folks have issues and they are going to shoot people. So, if you see it, call right away. “

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay says if there is an active shooter you should find a way to be safe. And immediately call 911. He also says the reality is shootings have happened, and may happen again.

“I remember when my kindergartner came home and talked about the active shooter drill,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “That’s tough to hear but that’s today’s world and it’s a reality we need to think about.”

Ramsay says his department, like the Sheriff’s Office, trains officers. For the public he does recommend the idea of run, hide, and fight if you have to.

“Call us immediately. Always err on the side of calling police,” said Ramsay.

KSN talked to a group out in the open on Monday, like McMullen, grabbing lunch. The group happened to be three teachers who say the reality for them includes training for situations in their school.

“Before I became a teacher it was like, oh, it’s horrible these things are happening but it would never happen to us,” said Jacob Wilken. “And now it’s like this could happen. It’s happening all over the place.”

Joanna Freed is also a teacher. She knows they have to train, and why.

“And now we do drills all the time,” said Freed. “Talking about where are we going to go if someone comes in.”

Ramsay says to keep in mind your surroundings, and call 911 if you suspect something could be happening.

“We would rather come check something out and be there as opposed to not being informed,” said Ramsay. “It’s our job. And we are trained.”