WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The holiday season can be stressful, and for some people it’s all about the shopping, being able to afford buying gifts.

“Just trying to time out when those paychecks come in.” holiday shopper Trevor Nagai said.

Shoppers in Wichita like Phil Robinson say another contributor that can make for a stressful holiday season, being able to get from one place to another.

“Shopping creates a more pleasant experience when you can get to wherever you’re going without having to sit into traffic all day,” Robinson said.

Mental health experts say acknowledging your feelings is an important part of dealing with them during the holiday season.

“Being kind to yourself and your experience is okay, whatever it is again self reflection, know where you’re at, and every sort of moment is temporary.” Clinical psychologist at KU Med, Dr. Emily Tyler, said.

Mental health professional Mary Jones CEO of Mental Heal Association of South Central Kansas says to reserve time for the things that make you happy in the midst of the holidays.

“Set practices around exercise and eating well and mindfulness and doing things that you truly enjoy,” Jones said. “Those hobbies and activities that fill you up can be really powerful during this time.”

Jones says its also important to keep an eye out on your loved ones as they could also be dealing with similar emotions. She also says that it’s okay to ask for help if you are not feeling good about how your feeling.