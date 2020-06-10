African American blood donations drop by more than half in Sedgwick County, needed to treat sickle cell patients

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whole blood donations have decreased across the county since the coronavirus pandemic began to shut things down in late March. Aside from being able to treat those in an emergency room or surgical operations, this blood is also needed to regularly treat those in need of blood transfusion to fight sickle cell disease.

The American Red Cross said they have an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage, as hospitals begin normal surgical procedures and patient treatments. The organization also said that in the last weeks, the hospital demand has increased 30% from its previous decline in early April.

Right now the need for blood donations from African Americans is critical to fight sickle cell anemia, as donations have dropped by more than half since mid-March. Sickle cell disease is a group of blood disorders that affects approximately 100,000 Americans and 1 in 13 African-Americans are born with the most common genetic blood disorder.

Sickle cell anemia is when cells in the blood are deprived of oxygen which could result in liver, kidney, and spleen failure among other health issues. Blood transfusions help patients with sickle cell disease

The American Red Cross told KSN part of this shortage is due to the inability to conduct blood drives often conducted by private businesses and community organizations that must remain closed or have yet to reopen.