WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Down, but never out.

The AfterShocks stormed back after finding themselves down by 21 points in the second round of The Basketball Tournament at Charles Koch Arena to take home a 73-69 win over the Beale Street Boys on Friday night.

Markis McDuffie led the AfterShocks in scoring with 16, with Caleb Walker (13), Tyrus McGee (10) and Conner Frankamp (11) joining him in double-digit scoring.

It was a contested shot beneath the bucket by former Shocker and Arkansas Razorback Trey Wade that completed the comeback. That comeback, however, started midway through the third quarter.

After the Beale Street Boys seemed to have control of the game, the AfterShocks started chipping away at the lead, until the fourth quarter started to dwindle down. The AfterShocks would go on a 12-0 run and cut the lead to just four — 64-60 — when the Elam Ending started.

Starting out the Elam Ending was a three by the Beale Street Boys, but the AfterShocks would storm back, with Frankamp hitting a clutch three-pointer to bring the AfterShocks within nine of the target score.

Another layup by McDuffie brought the AfterShocks to within two, and a blow-by layup by Frankamp tied the game. From there, a dunk by McDuffie and a pair of free throws by Walker put the AfterShocks to 71 points, with 72 being the target score.

After the Beale Street Boys scored a layup, it was the aforementioned hook shot by Wade to seal the win.

Up next, the AfterShocks will play Team Arkansas on Sunday at 4 p.m.