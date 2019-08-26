AG Derek Schmidt announces grants for Wichita-area organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) -Seven Wichita-area organizations have been awarded nearly $386,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

Catholic Charities, Inc. – Harbor House, $38,000 to support Harbor House staff in providing 24-hour support, safety and referrals, including a Program Director to provide supervision of advocates and operation oversight.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund and State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect.



