WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AGCO said in a news release Friday facility the critical updates to the facility in Hesston went live on Jan. 1, and the company is welcoming back furloughed employees.

The news release says the upgrades required all production areas to be shut down and that employee furloughs were not demand-related.

“During this time, AGCO has worked to provide impacted eligible employees with supplemental pay and retention bonuses,” AGCO said in the release.

The employees’ return will happen in waves The first group returned to work the first week of January, an additional wave returned the following week, and the rest of the employees will return over the course of the first quarter as production ramps up.