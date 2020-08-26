Agency head says foster care system in Kansas is improving

Laura Howard

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas officials says the state has improved the foster care system in response to a scathing federal report and the settlement of class-action lawsuits.

Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, testified Tuesday in the first of a series of hearings state lawmakers are holding to discuss the foster care system.

A federal report last month found, among other things, that the DCF didn’t comply with safety standards in 24 of the state’s 31 group homes.

The state also settled a lawsuit from three nonprofits to end a 2018 federal suit that demanded better care of foster kids. 

