Agency head says foster care system in Kansas is improving

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas officials says the state has improved the foster care system in response to a scathing federal report and the settlement of class-action lawsuits.
Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, testified Tuesday in the first of a series of hearings state lawmakers are holding to discuss the foster care system.
A federal report last month found, among other things, that the DCF didn’t comply with safety standards in 24 of the state’s 31 group homes.
The state also settled a lawsuit from three nonprofits to end a 2018 federal suit that demanded better care of foster kids.
