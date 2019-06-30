A Bluestem Grass quarantine is a big possibility this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Agricultural officials are considering a quarantine to slow the spread of an invasive plant that is threatening native grasses.

The department of agriculture recently asked the public for input on a plan to quarantine invasive yellow and caucasian Bluestem grasses that have invaded all but three Kansas counties.

A possible quarantine would prohibit the movement of bluestem grasses within or into the state.

The move could affect some ranchers who rely on the species when cutting hay to feed livestock.